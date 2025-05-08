Hyderabad Airport Faces Flight Cancellations Amid Operation Sindoor

Hyderabad: As a consequence of Operation Sindoor launched by the Indian Armed Forces, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at Shamshabad witnessed the cancellation of 18 flights bound for North India on Wednesday. The disruption primarily affected routes to Amritsar, Jaipur, Srinagar, Jammu, and Ahmedabad.

Travel Advisory Issued Amid Airspace Restrictions

In light of the airspace changes following the military operation, RGIA issued a travel advisory warning passengers of potential delays and cancellations. The statement read:

“Due to changing airspace conditions, some flights have been impacted at RGI Airport. Passengers are advised to check their respective airlines for flight schedules. Security checks may take longer than expected. Request your cooperation.”

Airlines Impacted: Indigo and Air India Express

According to RGIA officials, Indigo Airlines cancelled 16 flights—eight arrivals and eight departures—while Air India Express suspended two flights, including one arrival and one departure.

The majorly affected routes include:

Hyderabad–Chandigarh: 8 cancellations

8 cancellations Hyderabad–Jammu: 2 cancellations

2 cancellations Hyderabad–Amritsar: 2 cancellations

2 cancellations Hyderabad to Jodhpur, Srinagar, Rajkot, Ahmedabad: 1 cancellation each

Flight Suspension Until May 10

An Indigo spokesperson confirmed that flight services to the impacted regions will remain suspended until 05:39 AM on May 10, 2025, citing a government notification on airspace restrictions. Similarly, Air India stated that flights to Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, and Amritsar are also suspended until the same date.

Diversion of International Flights

International flights that were scheduled to land in Amritsar have been diverted to Delhi Airport, as a precautionary measure due to airport closures in sensitive zones.

Airlines Urge Passengers to Check Flight Status

Indigo Airlines, in a statement, said:

“We are closely monitoring the situation and further schedule adjustments across other sectors may follow. Customers are sincerely advised to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.”

They emphasized their commitment to support passengers during these sensitive times and promised timely updates regarding any further changes.