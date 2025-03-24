Hyderabad: No More Settlements in Hydraa’s Name: AV Ranganath Sounds Stern Warning

Hyderabad: Hydraa Commissioner Ranganath has made it clear that settlements made under the guise of “Hydraa” will not be tolerated. Addressing the media, he said a complaint filed by MLA Anirudh Reddy against Vamsiram Builders has been received, and action has already been initiated in the matter.

Builders Like Raj Pushpa, Vamsiram Under Scrutiny

The Commissioner stated that not only Vamsiram Builders but also developers like Raj Pushpa have carried out constructions in designated buffer zones. He confirmed that strict instructions have been issued to all such builders.

Officials Involved in Settlements Will Face Action

Ranganath also issued a strong warning that cases will be registered against anyone making settlements using the name “Hydraa”. He emphasized that many cases have already been booked and asserted that any officials found to be involved in such unauthorized activities will be immediately removed from their positions.

The warning comes in the backdrop of growing concerns about illegal constructions and alleged misuse of authority in Hyderabad’s real estate sector.