Hyderabad Battles Influenza Surge: 80% of Viral Fever Cases Linked to H3N2

Hyderabad: Health officials in Hyderabad have acknowledged a sharp rise in viral fevers but are not openly disclosing that the majority of these cases are influenza related. This lack of transparency is concerning, as influenza is not as simple to treat as routine viral fevers and carries the risk of complications, especially among those with weaker immunity.

According to medical experts, nearly 80% of current viral infections in Hyderabad are influenza cases, most of them linked to the H3N2 subtype. Despite this, the Health Department has not issued any formal advisory or shared specific details on the circulating influenza strains in the community.

H3N2 Strain Behind Severe Illness

Doctors say that H3N2 influenza, a subtype of Influenza A, is causing more severe and prolonged illness compared to regular seasonal flu. A large number of children are reportedly suffering from persistent symptoms, taking seven to ten days to recover — unlike ordinary flu cases that usually resolve in three to five days.

Senior pediatrician Dr. Shivarangeni Santosh explained, “Around 80% of the viral fever cases we are seeing right now are influenza. While many patients recover in three to five days, some experience prolonged symptoms. Schools are hotspots for the spread of influenza, and sick children should not be forced to attend classes.”

Symptoms and Complications

Patients are experiencing high-grade fevers resistant to common over-the-counter drugs like paracetamol. Even after recovery, lingering complaints such as fatigue, weakness, and loss of appetite remain common.

Doctors caution that influenza is a specific viral illness requiring greater attention. Unlike routine fevers, it can lead to complications such as pneumonia and bronchitis, often requiring hospitalization. Vulnerable groups such as children, pregnant women, and the elderly with comorbidities are at the highest risk.

Experts Urge Caution

This year, influenza has emerged as the leading cause of viral fever across Hyderabad and much of India. Experts also warn of the possibility of co-infections with influenza and bacterial or dengue infections, which make treatment more complex.

With the H3N2 influenza virus identified as the dominant strain, doctors advise citizens to stay cautious, seek medical advice if symptoms persist, and avoid sending sick children to school to prevent further spread.