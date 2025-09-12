Yakutpura Manhole Scare: HYDRAA Takes Incident Seriously, Promises Strong Preventive Measures

Hyderabad: A potentially tragic incident was narrowly avoided in Yakutpura Division of the Old City after a child fell into an open manhole at Moulaka Chilla but was quickly rescued by her mother. HYDRAA has expressed relief that no harm befell the child but has taken the matter very seriously, launching an immediate inquiry into the circumstances leading to the lapse.

Preliminary Inquiry and CCTV Review

According to officials, HYDRAA has already initiated a preliminary probe to identify those responsible. CCTV footage from Wednesday, when the manhole was first opened, until Thursday morning, when the child fell in, is being carefully reviewed. A high-level meeting has also been scheduled for Friday with officials from HYDRAA, the Water Board, and GHMC to prevent such incidents in the future.

Sequence of Events

Preliminary findings suggest that the manhole was opened by HYDRAA staff on instructions from the local corporator to remove hardened debris. Since the debris had built up over many years, the Water Board’s jetting machine was called in for the cleaning operation. After the task, however, the manhole cover was not closed properly.

Also Read: GHMC Negligence in Hyderabad: Schoolgirl Falls into Open Manhole: Video

Reports indicate that while the metro staff attempted to close the cover on Wednesday evening, local residents insisted it remain open, citing incomplete work. The following morning, during school hours, the child fell in but was saved in time by her mother.

Preventive Measures and Public Appeal

HYDRAA has assured that stronger measures will be implemented to ensure staff remain present at the site whenever manholes are opened. The agency has also appealed to citizens to immediately report any unattended or open manholes by calling 9000113667.

Officials stressed that during the rainy season, manholes may be temporarily opened to allow floodwater to drain, but strict protocols are being reinforced to ensure they are securely closed afterwards.

HYDRAA reiterated its commitment to public safety and emphasized that accountability will be fixed following the inquiry.