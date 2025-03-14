Hyderabad Bursts into Vibrant Colors as Holi Celebrations Reach Fever Pitch!

Hyderabad: The twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad were awash with vibrant colors and festive energy as thousands of revelers stepped out early on Friday morning to take part in the grand Holi celebrations.

Holi Celebrations Begin Early Across Hyderabad

As temperatures soared by midday, many families started celebrating Holi early with their loved ones. Several areas, including Nampally, Begum Bazaar, and MJ Market, witnessed enthusiastic gatherings where friends and families applied Gulal and exchanged Holi wishes from the wee hours of Friday.

Holika Dahan Marks the Pre-Festival Rituals

On Thursday night, residents of Hyderabad and Secunderabad participated in Holika Dahan, a traditional bonfire ritual that symbolizes the burning of Holika and the triumph of good over evil. The ritual set the stage for Holi festivities across the city the next day.

Grand Holi Parties Add to the Festive Mood

Private event organizers hosted special Holi parties across Hyderabad, particularly in Banjara Hills and Hitech-City. These ticketed events featured:

Rain dance setups

Non-stop DJ music

Dedicated Tomatina zones

Foam dance and water balloon activities

Food stalls with Holi-themed décor

Venues such as marriage halls, exhibition grounds, and convention centers were transformed into Holi hubs, drawing large crowds.

Residential Communities Join the Festivities

Residential welfare associations and cultural organizations also hosted local Holi celebrations, distributing Gulal, organizing dance and music activities, and serving special Holi lunches for residents.

A City United in Colors and Joy

Holi in Hyderabad was a true spectacle of unity, joy, and cultural celebration, with people from all walks of life coming together to revel in the festival of colors.

