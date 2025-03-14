Hyderabad

Hyderabad Bursts into Vibrant Colors as Holi Celebrations Reach Fever Pitch!

The twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad were awash with vibrant colors and festive energy as thousands of revelers stepped out early on Friday morning to take part in the grand Holi celebrations.

Fouzia Farhana14 March 2025 - 14:47
Hyderabad Bursts into Vibrant Colors as Holi Celebrations Reach Fever Pitch!
Hyderabad Bursts into Vibrant Colors as Holi Celebrations Reach Fever Pitch!

Hyderabad: The twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad were awash with vibrant colors and festive energy as thousands of revelers stepped out early on Friday morning to take part in the grand Holi celebrations.

Holi Celebrations Begin Early Across Hyderabad

As temperatures soared by midday, many families started celebrating Holi early with their loved ones. Several areas, including Nampally, Begum Bazaar, and MJ Market, witnessed enthusiastic gatherings where friends and families applied Gulal and exchanged Holi wishes from the wee hours of Friday.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Holika Dahan Marks the Pre-Festival Rituals

On Thursday night, residents of Hyderabad and Secunderabad participated in Holika Dahan, a traditional bonfire ritual that symbolizes the burning of Holika and the triumph of good over evil. The ritual set the stage for Holi festivities across the city the next day.

Also Read: ED Attaches Assets Worth ₹1.90 Lakh in Hyderabad’s Bangladeshi Human Trafficking Case

Grand Holi Parties Add to the Festive Mood

Private event organizers hosted special Holi parties across Hyderabad, particularly in Banjara Hills and Hitech-City. These ticketed events featured:

  • Rain dance setups
  • Non-stop DJ music
  • Dedicated Tomatina zones
  • Foam dance and water balloon activities
  • Food stalls with Holi-themed décor

Venues such as marriage halls, exhibition grounds, and convention centers were transformed into Holi hubs, drawing large crowds.

Residential Communities Join the Festivities

Residential welfare associations and cultural organizations also hosted local Holi celebrations, distributing Gulal, organizing dance and music activities, and serving special Holi lunches for residents.

A City United in Colors and Joy

Holi in Hyderabad was a true spectacle of unity, joy, and cultural celebration, with people from all walks of life coming together to revel in the festival of colors.

Stay Updated

For more updates on festivals, events, and cultural celebrations in Hyderabad, stay connected.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana14 March 2025 - 14:47

Related Articles

TGPSC Releases General Ranking List and Final Keys for Group-III Services Exam

TGPSC Releases General Ranking List and Final Keys for Group-III Services Exam

14 March 2025 - 17:29
Hyderabad Resident Penalized for Using Drinking Water to Wash Vehicle: Second Case in a Week

Hyderabad Resident Penalized for Using Drinking Water to Wash Vehicle: Second Case in a Week

14 March 2025 - 16:24
Former Minister Malla Reddy’s Mass Dance at Holi Celebration Goes Viral

Former Minister Malla Reddy’s Mass Dance at Holi Celebration Goes Viral

14 March 2025 - 15:42
Hyderabad Food Regulators Intensify Surveillance on Dairy Analogues Amid Festive Season Concerns

Hyderabad Food Regulators Intensify Surveillance on Dairy Analogues Amid Festive Season Concerns

14 March 2025 - 14:30
Back to top button