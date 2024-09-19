Hyderabad Celebrates Milad-un-Nabi with Grand Juloos, Thousands Join in Procession

Hyderabad witnessed a grand celebration of Milad-un-Nabi, marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with a vibrant and peaceful Juloos (procession) that brought together thousands of devotees from across the city. The annual procession, which began in the morning, traversed the city’s main streets, symbolizing unity, devotion, and peace.

The Milad-un-Nabi Juloos started from the iconic Mecca Masjid in the Old City and passed through various key areas, including Charminar, Darulshifa, and Nayapul. Roads were lined with devotees waving green flags, reciting Salawat (praises for the Prophet), and chanting religious hymns in honor of the Prophet’s life and teachings. The atmosphere was filled with spiritual energy, with people of all ages participating, including women and children.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the procession, elaborate security arrangements were put in place by the Hyderabad Police. Over 5,000 police personnel were deployed across the city to monitor the Juloos and maintain peace. Barricades were set up along the procession route to manage the large crowds and prevent any traffic disruptions.

In addition to the Juloos, mosques and religious organizations throughout Hyderabad held special prayers, lectures, and programs highlighting the significance of Prophet Muhammad’s life, emphasizing messages of compassion, kindness, and brotherhood. Many organizations also distributed food, sweets, and refreshments to participants and the underprivileged as part of the day’s celebrations.

As night falls, the celebrations are expected to continue, with illuminated streets, mosques adorned with lights, and special gatherings held in homes and community centers. The Milad-un-Nabi Juloos remains a key cultural and religious event in Hyderabad, symbolizing the city’s rich Islamic heritage and the devotion of its people to the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).