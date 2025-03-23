Hyderabad Crime Shock: 30-Year-Old Man Hacked to Death in L B Nagar

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man, identified as B Mahesh, was hacked to death in L B Nagar on Saturday night in a gruesome attack that has left the community in shock.

According to initial reports, assailants ambushed the victim and attacked him with knives and sticks, inflicting serious injuries. Despite efforts to save him, Mahesh succumbed to his wounds on the spot.

Police Investigation Underway

Upon receiving information, local police arrived at the scene and started a thorough investigation into the murder. Authorities are currently analyzing CCTV footage and speaking with witnesses to identify the culprits and determine the motive behind the attack.

Possible Motive and Community Reactions

The reason behind the killing remains unclear, but sources indicate that it could be a personal dispute or gang-related violence. Residents of the area have expressed concerns over rising crime and are urging authorities to enhance security in the locality.

Key Details of the Case:

✔ Victim: B Mahesh (30 years old)

✔ Location: L B Nagar, Hyderabad

✔ Incident: Hacked to death with knives and sticks

✔ Investigation: Police analyzing CCTV footage, questioning witnesses

✔ Motive: Yet to be determined

More Details Awaited

The police have registered a case and are working to apprehend the suspects. Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.