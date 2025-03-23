IIMC College to Conduct Online Commerce and Management Talent Tests – Register Now!

The Indian Institute of Management and Commerce (IIMC) College, in collaboration with KP’s 21st Century IAS Academy, is organizing an online commerce talent test on March 24 and a management talent test on March 27.

IIMC College Principal Kura Raghuvir announced that the tests are designed to evaluate students’ proficiency in commerce and management subjects. Each test will feature 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), and students will have one hour to complete them.

No Registration Fee & Exciting Cash Prizes

The tests are free of cost, making it a great opportunity for students to assess their skills without any financial burden.

The top three performers in each test will receive cash prizes:

1st Prize: ₹3,000

₹3,000 2nd Prize: ₹2,000

₹2,000 3rd Prize: ₹1,000

Additionally, five consolation prizes of ₹500 each will be awarded.

How to Register?

Students can register for the talent tests by visiting the official website: www.iimchyderabad.com.

For any queries, students can reach out to the following contact numbers:

📌 Commerce Talent Test:

📞 9989220163 | 9052263033 | 9493976082 | 9502271738

📌 Management Talent Test:

📞 9573027171 | 9346978530 | 9703476767 | 9440147113

Why Participate?

✅ Test your knowledge in commerce and management subjects

✅ Win cash prizes and boost your academic profile

✅ Completely free – No registration fee

✅ Enhance your preparation for future competitive exams

Don’t miss this chance to showcase your talent! Register today and compete with the best minds in commerce and management.