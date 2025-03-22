Rain Brings Much-Needed Respite to Hyderabad from Scorching Summer

Hyderabad: Heavy rains accompanied by hailstorms lashed Hyderabad and its suburbs on Friday night, bringing relief from the sweltering summer heat and significantly cooling down day temperatures on Saturday.

Thunderstorms, Hail, and a Drop in Temperature

The showers began around 10 p.m. on Friday and continued until the early hours of Saturday, turning the cityscape wet and pleasant. Several areas, including Banjara Hills, Miyapur, Tellapur, and Gachibowli, reported hail along with heavy rainfall.

Due to the rainfall, daytime temperatures dropped, and pleasant weather conditions prevailed through Saturday. However, some regions like LB Nagar and Yousufguda still recorded high day temperatures above 38°C, highlighting uneven weather patterns across the city.

Disruptions in Power Supply Amid Exam Seasons

The summer rain, while welcome, also caused power outages in various parts of the city. The unanticipated disruption was particularly concerning for students preparing for ongoing exams, leading to anxious moments for families relying on steady electricity for nighttime study sessions.

Rainfall Data: University of Hyderabad Records Highest

The rainfall figures recorded by different locations in the city are as follows:

University of Hyderabad : 54.5 mm

: 54.5 mm Vivekananda Nagar : 50.8 mm

: 50.8 mm Madhapur : 48.8 mm

: 48.8 mm Borabanda : 48.5 mm

: 48.5 mm Rajendranagar : 47.5 mm

: 47.5 mm Gachibowli: 45.8 mm

IMD Forecast: More Rain Likely Over the Weekend

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad, the city can expect generally cloudy skies with light to moderate showers or thunderstorms over the next two days. These may be accompanied by gusty winds, particularly during the evening and night hours.

The temperature forecast predicts highs of around 35°C during the day and lows near 19°C at night.