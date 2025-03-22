Hyderabad: Midnight Unseasonal Rain Submerges Underpasses, Hydraa Swiftly Clears Flood Water

A sudden and heavy midnight rain lashed parts of Hyderabad on Friday, leading to waterlogging in several underpasses, particularly in Kondapur’s Kothaguda and Madhapur’s Ayyappa Society areas.

Underpasses Submerged After Pumps Fail

Due to the intense downpour, rainwater accumulated in underpasses that were supposed to be protected by dewatering pumps installed by GHMC. However, the pumps failed to operate, resulting in water stagnation and disrupting movement in these low-lying areas.

Also Read: Meteorological Warnings for More Storms: Telangana Struggles with Unseasonal Weather

HYDRAA Teams Rush to Action

Upon receiving complaints, two Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams from the HYDRAA wing, led by Station Fire Officer Satish, were immediately deployed. Using high-capacity water engines, the teams worked tirelessly to clear the stagnant water.

Timely Relief Operations

The dewatering operation began around 6:00 AM and was completed by 9:30 AM at Kothaguda Junction. However, the situation at Ayyappa Society underpass took longer, with operations wrapping up by 1:00 PM.

Efforts Across the City

Besides these key locations, HYDRAA teams were also dispatched to various other areas across Hyderabad to clear waterlogged roads and restore normalcy after the unseasonal rain.

The swift and coordinated action of HYDRAA teams helped prevent further disruption and ensured early morning commuters faced minimal inconvenience.