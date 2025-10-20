Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai Drive 47% Surge in Residential Property Sales in Q3

Hyderabad: Residential property sales in India’s major southern cities have seen a remarkable upswing, even as other metropolitan areas faced minor declines, according to the latest report from real estate consultancy PropTiger. During the July–September quarter, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai together recorded a 47% increase in housing sales compared to the same period last year.

Data shows that the three cities collectively sold 38,644 units in Q3 2025, up from 26,284 units a year ago, highlighting robust buyer demand in the southern region.

Hyderabad emerged as a key driver of growth, with residential sales climbing from 11,564 units to 17,658 units, marking a 53% increase. Bengaluru’s housing sector expanded from 11,160 units to 13,124 units, reflecting an 18% rise, while Chennai nearly doubled its sales from 3,560 units to 7,862 units during the quarter.

In contrast, several other major cities saw a slowdown in residential transactions. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) reported a 22% decline, dropping from 30,010 units to 23,334 units, while Pune saw a sharp 28% decrease to 12,990 units. Delhi-NCR also recorded a 21% fall, with sales reaching 7,961 units. Ahmedabad saw a marginal dip, with transactions declining from 9,352 units to 8,889 units.

Kolkata, however, bucked the trend, registering a 33% surge in residential sales, rising from 2,796 units to 3,729 units, indicating strong local demand.

Commenting on the market trends, Onkar Shetty, Executive Director of Aurum PropTech, noted that favorable policy measures, including stable interest rates and a reduction in GST on cement, have cushioned developers against rising input costs and boosted market confidence. “We expect the festive quarter to further stimulate consumer demand. However, ensuring affordability for middle- and lower-income buyers will remain a key challenge,” he said.

Aurum PropTech, which recently acquired PropTiger, also owns and operates other real estate and analytics platforms such as NestAway Technologies, Aurum Analytica, and Sell.do, further expanding its footprint in the property and tech-driven real estate ecosystem.

This growth in southern cities reflects the sustained momentum in India’s real estate sector, driven by improving market sentiment, investor confidence, and strategic policy interventions aimed at boosting residential demand.