Festive Rush Grips Hyderabad as Dussehra Nears; TGSRTC, SCR Add Special Services

Hyderabad: With Dussehra just around the corner, the city witnessed a massive rush of holiday travelers on Wednesday as people began heading to their hometowns in large numbers. Bus depots and railway stations across Hyderabad were packed with passengers eager to join their families for the festive season.

The exodus, which picked up pace on Tuesday, peaked a day later with heavy crowds seen at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) and Jubilee Bus Station (JBS). Thousands queued up to catch buses to their villages, while railway hubs such as Secunderabad, Nampally, Charlapally, Kacheguda and Lingampally also overflowed with families, many carrying children and luggage. Despite the overcrowding, the mood among commuters remained spirited, filled with anticipation of the upcoming celebrations.

To handle the surge, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has rolled out 7,754 special buses between September 20 and October 2, including 377 services with advance booking options. Extra return trips are scheduled for October 5 and 6 to accommodate those coming back after the festival. The corporation has also designated multiple pick-up points at MGBS, JBS, LB Nagar, Uppal, Aram Ghar, Santosh Nagar, and KPHB for passenger convenience.

Travelers can secure tickets through the official portal www.tgsrtcbus.in or by calling the helpline numbers 040-69440000 and 040-23450033.

Meanwhile, the South Central Railway (SCR) is operating a series of special trains to ease congestion during Bathukamma and Dussehra. Station officials have stepped up security checks and crowd management measures to ensure that journeys remain safe and orderly.

With festive spirit in the air, Hyderabad’s transport hubs have turned into bustling gateways, as thousands set off to celebrate Dussehra with their loved ones.