TPCC, Revanth Reddy Map Out Plan for Local Body Polls and BC Reservation Issue

Hyderabad: The Congress party, currently in power, is ramping up its efforts to secure victory in the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election. They are formulating a strategic plan aimed at winning the election.

In this regard, TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud and Minister Ponnam Prabhakar met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at his residence on Wednesday. They discussed several important matters, including local body elections, the Jubilee Hills by-election, and ongoing court cases concerning BC reservations.

During a Zoom meeting on Tuesday, Revanth Reddy had already directed Ministers and DCC presidents to submit candidate lists for ZPTC seats to the TPCC by October 5. In light of this, TPCC chief Goud and Minister Prabhakar also addressed the High Court’s case related to BC reservations and the strategies to be implemented under the current circumstances.

Also Read: Hyderabad Tragedy: Seven-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Water Tank; Police Probe Suspicious Circumstances

With the Congress party having assumed power in Telangana, the state is witnessing its first local body elections, and the party is aiming to establish a strong position in these elections.

In its ongoing initiatives, a protest rally known as BC Garjana, planned by the Backward Classes, is set to take place after Dussehra. With 42% reservations already allocated to BCs, the TPCC chief is expected to convene a meeting with leaders from the BC community soon.

This presents an opportunity to communicate the Congress party’s commitment to the interests of BCs to the public. Additionally, in light of the High Court’s upcoming ruling on reservations on October 8, it has been reported that the Congress party aims to strengthen its support among BC communities for the government.