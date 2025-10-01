Hyderabad

TPCC, Revanth Reddy Map Out Plan for Local Body Polls and BC Reservation Issue

The Congress party, currently in power, is ramping up its efforts to secure victory in the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election. They are formulating a strategic plan aimed at winning the election.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 October 2025 - 21:48
Hyderabad: The Congress party, currently in power, is ramping up its efforts to secure victory in the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election. They are formulating a strategic plan aimed at winning the election.

In this regard, TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud and Minister Ponnam Prabhakar met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at his residence on Wednesday. They discussed several important matters, including local body elections, the Jubilee Hills by-election, and ongoing court cases concerning BC reservations.

During a Zoom meeting on Tuesday, Revanth Reddy had already directed Ministers and DCC presidents to submit candidate lists for ZPTC seats to the TPCC by October 5. In light of this, TPCC chief Goud and Minister Prabhakar also addressed the High Court’s case related to BC reservations and the strategies to be implemented under the current circumstances.

With the Congress party having assumed power in Telangana, the state is witnessing its first local body elections, and the party is aiming to establish a strong position in these elections.

In its ongoing initiatives, a protest rally known as BC Garjana, planned by the Backward Classes, is set to take place after Dussehra. With 42% reservations already allocated to BCs, the TPCC chief is expected to convene a meeting with leaders from the BC community soon.

This presents an opportunity to communicate the Congress party’s commitment to the interests of BCs to the public. Additionally, in light of the High Court’s upcoming ruling on reservations on October 8, it has been reported that the Congress party aims to strengthen its support among BC communities for the government.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
