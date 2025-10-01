Hyderabad Tragedy: Seven-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Water Tank; Police Probe Suspicious Circumstances

Hyderabad: A pall of gloom descended on Madannapet on Wednesday evening after the body of a seven-year-old girl, who had gone missing a day earlier, was discovered under mysterious circumstances inside a water tank at her grandmother’s residence.

The victim, identified as Sumaiya, had accompanied her mother on Tuesday to her grandmother’s house located near Khana Masjid in Chawni Nade Ali Baig, Madannapet. Later that day, she was reported missing, prompting her family to lodge a complaint with the police. A search operation was launched immediately.

Also Read: Man Killed by Wife After Domestic Dispute in Borabanda

Despite continuous efforts, the girl could not be traced until Wednesday evening, when her body was found in the terrace water tank of the same house. Shockingly, her hands were found tied behind her back, raising strong suspicion of foul play.

Police have registered a case and are treating the incident as suspicious. Investigators are now working to determine whether the child’s death was the result of an accident or a deliberate act of murder. The body has been shifted for postmortem examination to gather further clues.

The tragic discovery has left the locality in shock, with residents demanding a thorough investigation to uncover the truth behind the child’s death.