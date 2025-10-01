HyderabadCrime & Accidents

Man Killed by Wife After Domestic Dispute in Borabanda

A shocking incident was reported in Borabanda under the limits of Borabanda Police Station, where a woman allegedly killed her husband following a heated argument.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 October 2025 - 18:08
Hyderabad: A shocking incident was reported in Borabanda under the limits of Borabanda Police Station, where a woman allegedly killed her husband following a heated argument.

According to police, the accused Lakshmi (54) attacked her husband Balaswamy (60), a daily wage laborer, with a hammer during a quarrel at their residence. The blow to his head proved fatal, leaving him dead on the spot.

On receiving information, police rushed to the scene and took Lakshmi into custody. Based on a complaint filed by their son Venkatesh, a case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Authorities are probing the circumstances that led to the violent altercation, while the body has been shifted for postmortem examination.

