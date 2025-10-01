Man Killed by Wife After Domestic Dispute in Borabanda

Hyderabad: A shocking incident was reported in Borabanda under the limits of Borabanda Police Station, where a woman allegedly killed her husband following a heated argument.

According to police, the accused Lakshmi (54) attacked her husband Balaswamy (60), a daily wage laborer, with a hammer during a quarrel at their residence. The blow to his head proved fatal, leaving him dead on the spot.

Also Read: DRI Seizes 1,300 Kgs of Ganja Worth Rs 2.6 Crore, Three Arrested

On receiving information, police rushed to the scene and took Lakshmi into custody. Based on a complaint filed by their son Venkatesh, a case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Authorities are probing the circumstances that led to the violent altercation, while the body has been shifted for postmortem examination.