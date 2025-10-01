Crime & Accidents

DRI Seizes 1,300 Kgs of Ganja Worth Rs 2.6 Crore, Three Arrested

Acting on specific intelligence, the DRI team intercepted the truck coming from Sukma in Chhattisgarh and headed towards Salem in Tamil Nadu.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf1 October 2025 - 17:20
Hyderabad: In a major operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials of the Vijayawada Regional Unit seized 1,300.27 kg of ganja valued at around Rs 2.6 crore from a goods carrier truck near Ramavarappadu Ring late on Sunday night.

Acting on specific intelligence, the DRI team intercepted the truck coming from Sukma in Chhattisgarh and headed towards Salem in Tamil Nadu.

On inspection, 561 packets of ganja concealed in a secret cavity were recovered. The vehicle and the contraband were seized, and the two occupants were arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985. They were later remanded to judicial custody, a DRI statement said on Wednesday.

In a swift follow-up, the mastermind of the smuggling racket was nabbed near Salem in Tamil Nadu after confessing to planning the operation.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
