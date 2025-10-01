DRI Seizes 1,300 Kgs of Ganja Worth Rs 2.6 Crore, Three Arrested

Hyderabad: In a major operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials of the Vijayawada Regional Unit seized 1,300.27 kg of ganja valued at around Rs 2.6 crore from a goods carrier truck near Ramavarappadu Ring late on Sunday night.

Acting on specific intelligence, the DRI team intercepted the truck coming from Sukma in Chhattisgarh and headed towards Salem in Tamil Nadu.

On inspection, 561 packets of ganja concealed in a secret cavity were recovered. The vehicle and the contraband were seized, and the two occupants were arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985. They were later remanded to judicial custody, a DRI statement said on Wednesday.

In a swift follow-up, the mastermind of the smuggling racket was nabbed near Salem in Tamil Nadu after confessing to planning the operation.

Further investigation into the case is underway.