Hyderabad

KTR Inspires Borabanda Youth Entrepreneurs, Awards First Work Order to Their Startup 'Dr Guard'

BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday lauded a group of young entrepreneurs from Borabanda who have set up a waterproofing company, Doctor Guard, and are already creating jobs for others.

Mohammed Yousuf 1 October 2025 - 16:49
KTR Encourages Borabanda Youth Start-Up, Extends First Work Order
KTR Encourages Borabanda Youth Start-Up, Extends First Work Order

Hyderabad: BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday lauded a group of young entrepreneurs from Borabanda who have set up a waterproofing company, Doctor Guard, and are already creating jobs for others.

The company, founded by nine friends who have known each other since their school days, was launched with minimal capital just four months ago. Despite the humble beginning, the startup has already provided employment to over 30 people and is aiming to scale up to a workforce of 1,000 in the coming years.

During his visit to their office, KTR interacted with the youngsters and praised their determination to move beyond the mindset of job seekers and instead become job creators. Impressed with their sincerity and vision, he placed the company’s very first work order by entrusting them with waterproofing tasks at Telangana Bhavan, the BRS headquarters.

KTR also extended his best wishes to the team led by Imroz and encouraged them to continue working hard to achieve their goals. He remarked that their example would inspire many more young people in Hyderabad to take up entrepreneurship and contribute to job creation in the state.

