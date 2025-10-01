No More Queues: GHMC Transforms Property Tax Filing with One-Click Online Services – How? Watch the Video

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken a significant step toward digital governance by making property tax services and payments available online. Citizens no longer need to stand in long queues or visit multiple offices, as most services can now be accessed from the comfort of their homes.

According to officials, the GHMC website www.ghmc.gov.in now provides a range of features to make tax-related processes simple and transparent. Under the “Our Services” tab, residents can verify property details by entering their Door Number, PTIN, or even the owner’s name, with an added layer of security through registered mobile numbers.

For those seeking to update or correct their property records, the “Online Services” section allows applications for self-assessment, revisions, corrections, exemptions, and vacancy remissions without the need for in-person visits. Payments have also been streamlined—citizens can instantly pay their property tax using UPI, debit or credit cards, or net banking through the “Online Payments” tab.

To further strengthen citizen support, GHMC has encouraged residents to use the MyGHMC Grievances App to raise complaints or seek clarifications, ensuring faster redressal of issues.

Officials said the move is aimed at making the system more efficient, transparent, and user-friendly. With these changes, property tax compliance is expected to become smoother and more accessible, marking another step toward hassle-free digital governance in Hyderabad.