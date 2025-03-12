Hyderabad Faces Heatwave Alert as Temperatures Continue to Climb

Hyderabad is once again experiencing a sharp rise in temperatures, signaling the onset of a scorching summer. After a brief period of relief, the mercury levels have started soaring, with forecasters predicting a strong heatwave across Telangana in the coming days.

Heatwave Alert Issued for Telangana

Renowned weather forecaster T. Balaji, known for his accurate predictions, has warned of an impending heatwave. Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he stated, “A strong heatwave will sweep across Telangana starting from tomorrow.” According to his forecast, temperatures are expected to peak between March 13-18, with several districts witnessing extreme heat conditions.

Hyderabad and Other Districts to Witness Soaring Temperatures

Several districts, including Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, and Yadadri, are expected to record maximum temperatures between 39°C and 41°C. Meanwhile, regions like Khammam, Warangal, Adilabad, Nirmal, and Asifabad could experience even harsher conditions, with temperatures reaching 41°C to 43°C.

Hyderabad Witnesses Rising Day Temperatures

After enjoying relatively cooler temperatures, Hyderabad has started experiencing intensified heat conditions. On Wednesday, data from the Telangana Development Planning Society indicated a significant rise in temperature across several parts of the city.

Hottest Areas in Hyderabad on Wednesday:

Moosapet – 36.7°C

– 36.7°C Yousufguda – 36.7°C

– 36.7°C Kukatpally – 36.6°C

– 36.6°C Saroornagar – 36.5°C

– 36.5°C LB Nagar – 36.4°C

Cooler Areas in Hyderabad on Wednesday:

Uppal – 33°C

– 33°C Falaknuma – 33.5°C

– 33.5°C Amberpet – 33.8°C

– 33.8°C Khairatabad – 34°C

– 34°C Begumpet – 34.2°C

IMD-Hyderabad Predicts Dry and Hot Weather

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad, the city is likely to experience dry weather for the next 48 hours. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 37°C, with further increases in the coming days.