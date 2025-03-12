Ranbir Kapoor Gets Upset with Aamir Khan for Getting His Surname Wrong

Mumbai: A fun-filled banter unfolded in Bollywood as superstar Ranbir Kapoor was left baffled after Aamir Khan mistakenly got his surname wrong.

The incident took place in a brand video shared by Alia Bhatt on Instagram, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Indian cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Aamir Khan Calls Ranbir “Ranbir Singh”

The video revolves around Aamir’s well-known habit of forgetting names. It begins with Rishabh Pant asking Aamir for Ranbir’s autograph. While approaching Ranbir, Aamir praises him but mistakenly calls him “Ranbir Singh” instead of “Ranbir Kapoor”.

This leaves Ranbir visibly irritated, leading to a series of hilarious reactions. Hardik Pandya even jokes that Aamir has “spread raita” with his memory slip. The video then references Ranbir’s hit film ‘Animal’, as he angrily responds, “Sunaayi de raha hai, behra nahi hoon main.” To lighten the moment, Aamir suggests resolving the matter on the cricket field with a Ranbir 11 vs Aamir 11 match on the Dream 11 app.

Ranbir Kapoor Lends His Voice to Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘VD12’

In another exciting update, Ranbir Kapoor has wrapped up the recording session for the teaser of Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming movie ‘VD12’.

The anticipation for ‘VD12’ is soaring high, with fans eager to see Vijay in a power-packed role. Adding to the excitement, an industry source revealed that Ranbir has provided the voice-over for the teaser, which was recorded in Mumbai recently.

This unexpected collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda has heightened anticipation for the film, promising an electrifying cinematic experience.