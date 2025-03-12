How is Salman Khan following his passion for bikes and motorsports?

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is following his childhood passion for bikes and motorsports as he has been crowned the brand ambassador of the Indian Supercross Racing League.

Salman’s Love for Motorcycles and Motorsports

Salman, whose love for motorcycles has been evident throughout his career, is set to bring authentic enthusiasm and star power to the rapidly growing motorsport in India.

Talking about his collaboration, Salman Khan said:

“I am very excited to be a part of something I am truly passionate about—motorcycles and motorsports. What the Indian Supercross Racing League is building is truly revolutionary with a long-term vision.”

He further added:

“The league has immense entertainment value and captures the spirit of igniting passion, showcasing skill, and creating heroes who will inspire the next generation. Together, we’re set to make Supercross a household name in India and elevate our riders to the global stage.”

Salman Khan’s On-Screen Love for Motorcycles

From classic sequences in ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ to high-octane chases in the ‘Dabangg’ franchise and ‘Tiger’ series, Salman’s on-screen relationship with motorcycles has inspired generations of fans.

Salman Khan’s Upcoming Film ‘Sikandar’

On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for his upcoming movie ‘Sikandar’, marking his return to the big screen after more than a year.

The Bollywood superstar will be seen opposite Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently basking in the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule and Chhaava.

A.R. Murugadoss Directs ‘Sikandar’

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, known for Ghajini, Sikandar marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster Kick.

‘Sikandar’ Promises a Cinematic Spectacle

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar is expected to be an action-packed film blending drama, thrill, and emotion. The movie is being developed with a strong focus on engaging storytelling and dynamic performances, setting the stage for yet another memorable Salman Khan performance.

Stay tuned for more updates on Salman Khan’s journey in motorsports and his upcoming blockbuster!