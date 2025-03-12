Kartik Aaryan Can’t Stop Raving About Madhuri Dixit’s Performance on Stage

Mumbai: Bollywood’s dancing queen Madhuri Dixit shared her excitement about performing at the IIFA 2025 stage. However, it was her “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” co-star, Kartik Aaryan, who couldn’t stop gushing over her electrifying performance.

Kartik Aaryan’s Reaction to Madhuri’s Performance

Madhuri took to Instagram to share a video capturing the moments from her IIFA performance. The clip begins with Kartik approaching Madhuri and showering her with praises. He was even heard saying, “Sab pagal ho gaye the” (people went crazy).

The video then transitions to behind-the-scenes glimpses of Madhuri getting ready, followed by her mesmerizing stage performance on the iconic song “Choli Ke Peeche” from the 1993 film Khal Nayak.

Madhuri’s Celebration of 25 Years of IIFA

Sharing her joy, Madhuri captioned the post:

“What a way to celebrate 25 years of IIFA! An electrifying night and unforgettable moments. Had the best time performing on stage and can’t wait for you to watch it! #iifa2025 #iifaperformance #magicalnight.”

Khal Nayak, directed by Subhash Ghai, starred Madhuri alongside Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff. The film revolves around the chase between criminal Ballu (Sanjay Dutt) and sub-inspector Ram (Jackie Shroff), with Madhuri playing the role of Ganga, a police officer caught in the mission.

Gajraj Rao Applauds Madhuri’s Performance

Actor Gajraj Rao also praised Madhuri’s performance, calling it nothing less than magical. He shared a video of her dancing to “Ghoomer” from the 2018 film Padmaavat, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor.

For the caption, Gajraj wrote:

“Madhuri Ji ko stage par perform karte dekhna aisa hai jaise, aapne khuli aankhon se koi mayavi sapna dekha ho, ekdum jaaduI sama baandh diya unhone Jaipur mein IIFA ke dauraan. Aapke shahar mein Madhuri Ji kabhi live show karein to zaroor jaiyega… main to jaunga… @madhuridixitnene @iifa #madhuridixitnene.”

(Watching Madhuri Ji perform on stage feels like witnessing a magical dream with open eyes—she truly created an enchanting atmosphere during IIFA in Jaipur. If Madhuri Ji ever does a live show in your city, make sure to attend… I definitely will!)

With such admiration from both fans and co-stars, Madhuri Dixit continues to prove why she remains the undisputed queen of dance in Bollywood!