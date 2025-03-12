Sonam Bajwa to ‘Bring the Fire’ in Passionate Love Story Deewaniyat

Mumbai: Actress Sonam Bajwa is all set to ignite the screen with her upcoming film Deewaniyat, where she will star alongside actor Harshvardhan Rane. The actress expressed her excitement, promising an intense saga of passion and heartbreak.

Sonam Bajwa Shares Motion Poster of Deewaniyat

Taking to Instagram, Sonam unveiled a motion poster of the film, reciting powerful lines that hint at the film’s emotional depth:

“Tera pyaar pyaar nahi teri zid hai, jisse tu paar kar raha hai woh har hadd ki hadd hai. Jal jaaungi mit jaungi par khaati hoon main kasam.

Also Read: Tax Experts Urge Swift Action on 5.49 Lakh Pending Appeals at CIT-A, NFAC

“Tere ishq main jhuk jaaoon main nahi woh sanam. Tere liye mere dil main mohabbat nahi nafrat hai tujhe tabahh jo kardegi woh meri ‘Deewaniyat’ hai.”

Along with the post, she wrote: “So thrilled to bring the fire of love to #Deewaniyat! An intense saga of passion & heartbreak, starring alongside the amazing @harshvardhanrane! Directed by @milapzaveri, produced by @amulvmohan and @anshulmohan under @vikirmotionpictures. Written by @mushtaqshiekh and #MilapZaveri. Rolling soon. Releasing late 2025! Can’t wait for you all to witness this madness of love!”

Deewaniyat – A Story Driven by Music and Emotion

According to the film’s team, Deewaniyat is more than just a love story—it is a film where music plays a vital role in bringing its emotions to life.

The film is produced by Amul V. Mohan and Anshul Mohan under Vikir Motion Pictures, the same banner behind the acclaimed The Sabarmati Report. It is directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, known for his emotionally charged storytelling.

The film is written by Mushtaq Sheikh and Milap Milan Zaveri and is set to go on floors in the coming months. Deewaniyat is scheduled for a theatrical release in late 2025.

Sonam Bajwa’s Upcoming Projects

Apart from Deewaniyat, Sonam Bajwa has a busy lineup ahead. She is set to star in Housefull 5 and Baaghi 4.

In Baaghi 4, she will be seen alongside Tiger Shroff, and the film also stars Harnaaz Sandhu. Her inclusion in the cast was announced in December 2024, adding to the excitement surrounding the film.

With Deewaniyat, Sonam Bajwa promises to deliver an intense and emotional cinematic experience, making 2025 an exciting year for her fans.