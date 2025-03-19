Hyderabad Gears Up for IPL 2025 with Enhanced Network Connectivity

Hyderabad: With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 set to kick off from March 22, extensive preparations are underway at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium to ensure a seamless experience for fans. Bharti Airtel has taken proactive steps to enhance network connectivity, catering to the expected crowd of nearly 100,000 cricket enthusiasts.

Airtel Strengthens Network Infrastructure

To support the massive influx of spectators, Airtel has deployed 10 additional network sites around the stadium. This move aims to boost voice and data connectivity, ensuring uninterrupted service for Airtel users attending the matches.

Ajay Ananthapadmanabhan, CEO – Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bharti Airtel, stated:

“Understanding the significance of the upcoming IPL season, we have amplified our mobile network capabilities at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. As thousands of passionate fans gather, we aim to provide uninterrupted connectivity, ensuring they can stay in touch and capture every exhilarating moment.”

Citywide Network Enhancements for IPL Fans

Apart from stadium-focused upgrades, Airtel has optimized its network across Hyderabad to ensure seamless connectivity at:

Railway stations

Premium hotels

Other key public locations

The new terminal of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, has also received full mobile coverage enhancements, ensuring connectivity for fans traveling in and out of the city.

Nationwide IPL Readiness

Airtel has not only strengthened its network in Hyderabad but has also augmented connectivity at all IPL stadiums across India. These measures will accommodate the surge in data usage as cricket fever grips the nation from March to May 2025.

With these preparations, Hyderabad is set to host thrilling IPL matches, ensuring fans stay connected and engaged throughout the tournament.