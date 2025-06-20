Hyderabad Horror: Insect in JNTU Girls Hostel Dinner Sparks Student Outrage

Hyderabad: A shocking incident occurred at the JNTU girls hostel in Kukatpally, where a student reportedly found an insect in her dinner. The incident has sparked outrage among hostel residents, who are now protesting against the poor quality of food being served.

Insect Found in Dinner at JNTU Kukatpally Girls Hostel

The incident took place on Friday night when a girl student was having her dinner at the JNTU Kukatpally girls hostel. To her shock, she discovered an insect in the food. When she questioned the hostel management about the issue, they allegedly responded in a careless and dismissive manner, further angering the students.

Students Raise Voice Against Substandard Food

Following the incident, several hostel inmates expressed their frustration over the repeated issue of unhygienic and substandard food. Students claim this is not the first time such negligence has occurred, and they are demanding immediate action from the university authorities.

“We are paying fees regularly, but the food quality is pathetic. We expect basic hygiene, especially in a government institution like JNTU,” one student said.

Protests Erupt Over Negligence by Hostel Management

Outraged by the hostel management’s indifferent attitude, the students gathered in protest, demanding accountability and immediate improvement in food standards. They are also urging the JNTU administration to inspect the hostel kitchen and take strict action against those responsible for the negligence.

JNTU Administration Yet to Respond

As of now, the JNTU administration has not released any official statement on the issue. Students are warning of a larger protest if the authorities fail to act quickly and ensure proper hygiene and food safety in the hostel.