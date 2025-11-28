Hyderabad Hospital Performs Modified Bentall Procedure on Critical Patient

Hyderabad: In a complex, six-hour open-heart surgery, doctors at KIMS Hospital, Kondapur successfully saved the life of a 49-year-old woman suffering from a severely swollen aorta and a completely non-functioning aortic valve—conditions that had placed her at imminent risk of sudden death.

Hospital officials reported that the woman’s main artery, responsible for carrying blood from the heart to the rest of the body, had become dangerously enlarged. At the same time, her aortic valve had failed entirely, causing blood to flow backward into the heart instead of moving forward into circulation. This backward flow created extreme pressure on the heart’s chambers, leading to significant enlargement and severe strain.

The patient had been experiencing intense breathlessness and fatigue, struggling even to walk a few steps or perform basic daily tasks. With her husband deceased and her son recently graduated but unemployed, she had been relying heavily on her brothers, who brought her to KIMS Hospital after noticing her deteriorating condition.

Upon admission, the cardiology team led by Dr. Aluri Ravikumar conducted detailed cardiac evaluations to assess the extent of the damage. The family was counseled on the seriousness of the situation and the high-risk nature of the surgery.

Chief Consultant Cardiac Surgeon Dr. Nisarga and his team then performed the Modified Bentall Procedure, a highly specialized operation in which the swollen aorta and damaged aortic valve are removed and replaced with an artificial aorta and prosthetic valve. According to doctors, timely intervention was critical.

“A swollen aorta can rupture without warning, and such an event is almost always fatal,” Dr. Nisarga explained. “Because we were able to replace it at the right time, the patient can now look forward to a normal life. Advancements in artificial organs and modern hemostatic techniques have dramatically improved recovery after complex heart surgeries.”

The surgical team included Chief Cardiac Surgeon Dr. Nisarga, Cardiac Surgeon Dr. Vineeth, Cardiac Anesthesiologists Dr. Divya, Dr. Gorinta, and Dr. Bhavani, Senior Surgical Assistant Mano, and Senior Clinical Perfusionists Dayakar Swamy, Jagan Mohan, and Abhishek.

Hospital officials confirmed that the patient is recovering well and was discharged sooner than expected, marking another successful milestone for the cardiac team at KIMS Hospital.