India Must Stay Alert Against Unfriendly Neighbours: Lt. Gen. Vinod Khandare

Hyderabad: India must remain vigilant as it is surrounded by nations that are “not at all friendly,” said Lieutenant General Vinod G. Khandare, former Principal Advisor to the Ministry of Defence, during his visit to Hyderabad on Thursday.

The senior defence expert was in the city to review the newly developed Indrajaal anti-drone vehicle created by Sigma Advanced Systems. Impressed by the innovation, he lauded the organisation for contributing cutting-edge technology to strengthen the nation’s security framework.

“We must know what our adversaries are doing”

Addressing the gathering, Lt. Gen. Khandare stressed the need for constant monitoring of hostile neighbouring nations.

“In earlier times, we used to rely on instinct and listen closely to the enemy’s movements to understand their strengths. Even today, we are surrounded by unfriendly countries. We must understand them and stay alert to what they are doing,” he said.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

He praised the technological advancements being achieved by Indian startups and defence innovators.

“I congratulate all of you for being technologically advanced. Affordable smart solutions like these help us stay ahead of our adversaries,” he noted.

Anti-drone tech essential for modern warfare

Lt. Gen. Khandare emphasised that warfare has evolved beyond traditional battles and now includes both kinetic and non-kinetic operations.

“Anti-drone vehicles like Indrajaal are extremely essential for us. Sleeper cells are infiltrating the country, destroying national assets and taking innocent lives. In such times, counter-drone solutions are absolutely vital,” he said, calling the Indrajaal Ranger “highly inspiring.”

He added that organisations like Sigma Advanced Systems are “the real soldiers of the nation,” strengthening India’s security across the LoC, LAC, international borders, and within the country.

Also Read: Heavy rain likely to occur in Telangana on Nov 30

“A strong army prevents war”

Reflecting on the broader purpose of military strength, Lt. Gen. Khandare explained:

“When I say ‘Jai Hind’, it means victory for our country—whether in the Olympics, economics, science, or warfare. Many think the army exists only to fight wars, but a strong army actually prevents wars. Strength does not lie merely in numbers, but in capability.”

He stressed that India’s human capital must be “smart and forward-looking” to provide solutions aligned with national leadership.

Nation first for Viksit Bharat 2047

Calling for unity and collective progress, he urged citizens to rise above internal differences.

“We must always remember that the nation comes first. If we move together, we can easily achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047—perhaps even a decade sooner.”

Dignitaries present

The event was attended by Sigma Advanced Systems Partner and Director Mankena Srinivasa Reddy, Managing Director C. Dhamodhar Reddy, Directors Sunil Kumar, Mallela Sai, Sanjay Kumar, Indrajaal COO Parameshwar Reddy, Delhi Vasanth, and several other dignitaries.