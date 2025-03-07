Hyderabad: Kavikrut Appointed as New CEO of T-Hub to Foster Startup Growth

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Government has appointed Hyderabadi Kavikrut as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of T-Hub, effective from March 10.

Kavikrut, who was previously the Chief Growth Officer at OYO, brings extensive experience in fostering growth and innovation in the startup ecosystem.

T-Hub: A Premier Startup Incubator

T-Hub has established itself as one of the world’s leading startup incubators, providing valuable resources and support to emerging startups. With a focus on scaling businesses and promoting entrepreneurship, T-Hub has already helped over 2,000 startups grow and succeed. The appointment of Kavikrut is seen as a step forward in expanding T-Hub’s impact on both the national and global startup landscape.

Kavikrut’s Vision for T-Hub

Speaking about his appointment, Kavikrut shared his excitement for the role and the state’s commitment to fostering a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem. He stated, “Telangana’s commitment to startups has been truly inspiring to me, and I am honored to have the opportunity to build upon the pioneering work that T-Hub has been doing for the past decade.”

Kavikrut’s background, which includes founding a healthcare startup and working with industry giants like Amazon and Piramal Group, positions him to bring fresh perspectives and expertise to T-Hub, further advancing its mission of empowering startups and entrepreneurs.

A New Era for T-Hub

As T-Hub continues to grow and thrive, Kavikrut’s leadership is expected to propel the incubator’s efforts in supporting and nurturing more startups. His vast knowledge in scaling businesses and his experience in diverse industries are sure to bolster T-Hub’s vision of creating an ecosystem where startups can thrive, innovate, and succeed.

Key Highlights:

About T-Hub:

T-Hub, the flagship incubator for the Telangana government, has been a significant contributor to the state’s vibrant startup ecosystem. Through various programs, resources, and strategic partnerships, T-Hub continues to support innovation and entrepreneurship, driving economic growth and creating jobs in the region.

Kavikrut’s appointment signals a new chapter for T-Hub, reinforcing its role as a key player in the global startup ecosystem.