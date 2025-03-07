Ameerpet’s Taaza Kitchen and Amogha Hotel Fail Food Safety Checks

Hyderabad: Food inspectors from the Commissioner of Food Safety recently conducted inspections at two food establishments in Ameerpet, Hyderabad, uncovering serious food safety violations.

Amogha Hotel & Café and Taaza Kitchen were found to have multiple health and safety lapses, endangering both food quality and hygiene.

Amogha Hotel & Café: Multiple Violations Found

During the inspection of Amogha Hotel & Café, the food safety teams reported a range of concerning issues. The storage area of the hotel was found to have a significant rat infestation, posing a severe risk to food safety. Additionally, the hotel’s toilet was found to be connected directly to the kitchen, which could lead to potential contamination.

Other violations included the non-availability of pest control records, employee health records, and water safety analysis reports. The hotel’s supervisors also lacked the necessary FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) certification (FOSTAC). Further inspection revealed that refrigerators were improperly maintained, with food waste scattered inside. Food items were uncovered and unlabelled in the refrigerators, and synthetic food colors were discarded by the inspectors on suspicion of being used in prepared food articles.

The hotel’s kitchen area was found in unhygienic conditions, with clogged drains and stagnant water. The flooring was patchy, and food waste was littered across several areas. Food and non-food articles were improperly stored together, and the storage space was found to be congested with food items dumped directly on the ground.

Taaza Kitchen: Poor Hygiene and Unsafe Storage

At Taaza Kitchen, the inspection teams found several hygiene and safety issues, including uncovered and unlabelled food articles in the refrigerators. Additionally, there were no water analysis reports or FOSTAC certificates for the supervisors. Rice flour was found to be infested with insects and had to be discarded.

The teams also discovered that semi-prepared and raw materials were stored together, which can lead to cross-contamination. Spoiled vegetables such as tomatoes were found in the storage area, and rusty kitchen knives were being used to cut vegetables, posing further health risks.

The storage space at Taaza Kitchen was small and congested, with food articles found stored directly on the ground, rather than on pallets. The cold room temperature records were not maintained, and some food handlers were found without hairnets and gloves, further violating basic hygiene practices.

Immediate Action Taken

The food inspectors have taken swift action by discarding unsafe food items and issuing violations to both Amogha Hotel & Café and Taaza Kitchen. These establishments may face penalties or closure if they fail to rectify the violations and adhere to food safety standards.

Ensuring Food Safety in Hyderabad

The findings at Amogha Hotel & Café and Taaza Kitchen highlight the importance of maintaining food safety protocols in all food establishments. The Commissioner of Food Safety continues to encourage both consumers and businesses to prioritize hygiene and safety measures, ensuring that food served to the public meets the highest standards.