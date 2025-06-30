Hyderabad lake encroachment demolition from HYDRAA

Hyderabad: In a significant operation early Monday morning, HYDRA (Hyderabad Development Authority) officials deployed bulldozers and JCBs to remove illegal encroachments from Sunnam Cheruvu Lake in Madhapur, Hyderabad. The authorities identified extensive encroachments over the 32-acre lake area and acted swiftly to clear the violations.

Illegal Huts and Bore Motors Demolished

HYDRA teams demolished huts constructed within the Full Tank Level (FTL) zone of the lake. Additionally, bore motors that were illegally installed near the lake to extract water were also dismantled as part of the drive.

Groundwater Found Highly Contaminated

The HYDRA had previously issued warnings prohibiting the use of groundwater from the Sunnam Cheruvu region. As part of the lake restoration efforts, the Pollution Control Board conducted tests to assess the quality of the underground water. The study found alarming levels of heavy metals such as lead, cadmium, and nickel in water samples collected from local water tankers supplying drinking water. According to HYDRA’s official statement, these toxic elements pose severe health risks to the public.

Water Tankers Seized for Illegal Water Transport

Following these findings, HYDRA seized multiple water tankers involved in illegally transporting contaminated water from the Sunnam Cheruvu area. The crackdown aims to protect public health and prevent further illegal exploitation of groundwater resources.

Residents Protest Against Evictions

Residents living around Sunnam Cheruvu have expressed strong opposition to HYDRA’s actions. Last Tuesday, locals organized a protest against the eviction notices and the surveys conducted in their settlement areas. With their huts now demolished, many residents have been left homeless, lamenting that they have nowhere to go and no shelter over their heads.

Rs 10 Crore Development Project Underway at Sunnam Cheruvu

Meanwhile, HYDRA has announced that it is undertaking a massive development and restoration project at Sunnam Cheruvu Lake with an estimated budget of Rs 10 crore. The initiative aims to rejuvenate the lake and restore ecological balance in the region, contributing to Hyderabad’s sustainable urban development.