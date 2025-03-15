Hyderabad: Man Attacked After Holi Brawl in Pocharam

Hyderabad: A man was attacked in Pocharam on the outskirts of Hyderabad following a brawl during Holi celebrations on Friday.

The victim, identified as P Aditya, sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Attack Following Holi Dispute

According to police reports, Aditya had an altercation with a group of youngsters during Holi celebrations on Friday afternoon. After the argument, he left the location and was heading home to Boduppal.

Also Read: Asaduddin Owaisi Slams BJP Over Alleged High-Handedness Against Muslims

However, when he stopped at Narpally village, a group of assailants approached him and launched a violent attack. The attackers assaulted him with their hands and a knife, leaving him severely injured.

Police Investigation Underway

Following the incident, the Pocharam IT Corridor police registered a case and launched an investigation. Authorities are working to identify and apprehend the attackers.