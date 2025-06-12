Hyderabad: Man Killed in Hit-and-Run by Unknown Vehicle in Uppal

Hyderabad: In a tragic hit-and-run incident, an unidentified man lost his life after being struck by an unknown vehicle in the Uppal Bhagath area under the jurisdiction of Uppal Police Station.

Victim Dies on the Spot After Collision

According to police, the accident occurred during the early hours of Thursday when an unidentified vehicle rammed into a man believed to be around 40 years old. The impact of the collision was severe enough to cause his death on the spot.

No Shirt, Wearing Black Pants: Identity Still Unknown

Police reported that the deceased was not wearing a shirt at the time of the incident. He was dressed in black trousers and had a watch on his wrist. Efforts to identify the individual through inquiries in the surrounding areas have so far been unsuccessful.

Body Shifted to Gandhi Hospital for Postmortem

The body has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem. Authorities are awaiting further medical examination results to determine if there were any other injuries or indications of foul play.

Public Asked to Help Identify the Deceased

The Uppal Police have appealed to the public to come forward with any information that may help identify the deceased. Citizens can contact the Uppal Police Station if they recognize the description or have any relevant details.

Investigation Underway to Determine Cause of Death

While initial reports suggest a road accident, the police are investigating all possible angles, including whether there might be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident. The case is currently under active investigation.