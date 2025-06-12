Hyderabad Rains: Old City Roads Flooded, Traffic Comes to a Standstill

Hyderabad: Several parts of Hyderabad’s Old City experienced heavy waterlogging on Thursday morning after intense rainfall, leading to major traffic disruptions and hardship for residents.

Roads Submerged in Key Areas of Old City

Motorists faced severe inconvenience as knee-deep water flooded major roads including Engine Bowli, Chatrinaka, Uppuguda, Bandlaguda, Khilwat Road, Aghapura, and Bahadurpura. The flooding caused two-wheelers to break down, worsening traffic conditions and stranding commuters.

GHMC and DRF Teams Begin Dewatering Operations

Around 9 AM, teams from the Disaster Response Force (DRF) and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were deployed to begin water-clearing operations. Authorities used motor pumps to drain water and restore smooth flow of traffic.

Rainwater Enters Homes, Inconveniencing Residents

Several homes in low-lying areas like Rajanna Bowli, Tallabkatta, Moula ka Chilla, Chacha Garage, and parts of Chatrinaka were inundated. Residents were seen using buckets and pumps to remove water from their homes, while household items were damaged in many places.

School Children Struggle on First Day of Academic Year

The downpour came on the first day of the new academic year, causing immense difficulty for children heading to schools. Many students and parents had to wade through waterlogged streets, raising safety and health concerns.

Authorities Urge Caution Amid Ongoing Rain Forecast

The IMD has predicted more rainfall in the coming days across Hyderabad and surrounding districts. GHMC has appealed to citizens to avoid non-essential travel, especially in waterlogged areas.