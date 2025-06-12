Major Accident on Actor Nikhil’s Film Set Near Shamshabad; Crew Injured

Hyderabad: A serious mishap occurred during the shooting of actor Nikhil Siddhartha’s upcoming film The Indian House, causing panic on set.

The incident took place near Shamshabad, where a large water tank set up for a scene burst unexpectedly, flooding the entire shoot location.

Massive Water Tank Bursts During Sea Scene Filming

The team was reportedly shooting high-intensity sea scenes when a massive artificial water tank suddenly ruptured. The tank, which was part of the production setup, could not withstand the pressure, resulting in water gushing across the shooting premises and damaging equipment.

Assistant Cameraman Critically Injured, Others Also Hurt

At least one assistant cameraman sustained serious injuries, while a few other crew members also suffered minor injuries in the incident. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment. The condition of the assistant cameraman is said to be critical but stable.

Production Team Yet to Release Official Statement

As of now, the production team behind The Indian House has not issued an official statement regarding the mishap. However, sources from the set confirmed that filming has been halted temporarily until safety measures are reassessed.

Fans Express Concern Over Safety Protocols

Following the incident, fans and film industry professionals have raised concerns about safety standards on movie sets, especially during high-risk action or water-based sequences.