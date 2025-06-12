Karnataka-Hyderabad Bus Collides with Truck in Telangana’s Narayanpet; 18 Injured

Makthal: At least 18 passengers were injured, several of them critically, after a private luxury bus collided with a truck on National Highway 167 early Thursday morning. The accident occurred between Narsireddypally and Jakler villages in Narayanpet district.

Bus Was En Route from Karnataka to Hyderabad

The ill-fated bus was traveling from Shivamogga in Karnataka to Hyderabad with 29 passengers on board. The incident took place during the early hours, causing panic among passengers and local residents.

Collision Impact Leaves Bus Front Mangled

According to police officials, the front portion of the bus was completely mangled due to the force of the crash. Preliminary investigations suggest that the bus was speeding when it rammed into the rear of a truck moving in the same direction.

Injured Shifted to Hospitals in Raichur and Mahabubnagar

Initially, the injured passengers were rushed to the Makthal government hospital for first aid. Later, they were shifted to Raichur and Mahabubnagar hospitals for advanced medical treatment. Among the critically injured is the bus driver, who is currently under observation.

Truck Driver Flees Scene; Police Begin Investigation

In a shocking turn, the truck driver fled the scene immediately after the accident. A case has been registered, and the police have launched an investigation to identify the truck involved and determine the exact cause of the crash.