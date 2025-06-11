Hyderabad: Traffic Diversions Announced for Lakdikapul Junction Due to Storm Water Drain Works

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has initiated construction works at Lakdikapul Junction to lay a new storm water drain aimed at resolving persistent waterlogging issues in the area. The project will span approximately one month, starting from June 11, 2025, and may be extended based on site conditions.

Construction to Take Place Only at Night

To avoid disruption to daytime commuters, the construction will be carried out exclusively during nighttime hours, from 11:00 PM to 5:00 AM. The work will cover a stretch of 180 meters, from the Intelligence Office to Dwaraka Hotel, passing through key landmarks such as Lucky Restaurant and Venkateshwara Hotel.

Traffic Diversions Near Dwaraka Hotel (Old PS Saifabad Junction)

During the construction phase near Dwaraka Hotel, the following traffic diversions will be implemented:

Traffic from Nirankari to Iqbal Minar : Diverted via Ravindra Bharathi.

: Diverted via Ravindra Bharathi. Traffic from Ravindra Bharathi to Old PS Saifabad : Diverted at Iqbal Minar towards Secretariat Junction.

: Diverted at Iqbal Minar towards Secretariat Junction. Traffic from Secretariat Junction to Old PS Saifabad: Diverted at Iqbal Minar towards Ravindra Bharathi.

These diversions aim to reduce traffic congestion and ensure safety around the construction site.

Private Buses Must Vacate Area Before 11:00 PM

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has instructed all private travel buses to vacate the Dwaraka Hotel junction before 11:00 PM during the construction period. This measure is crucial to maintaining smooth traffic flow and minimizing public inconvenience during night works.

Commuters are urged to use alternative routes and keep track of live traffic updates via the Hyderabad Traffic Police Facebook page (facebook.com/HYDTP) and Twitter handle @HYDP. For any travel emergencies or assistance, citizens can contact the traffic helpline at 9010203626.

Police Urge Public Cooperation

The Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad City, has requested all citizens to cooperate with the authorities during this period for their own safety and for the successful execution of this critical infrastructure project.