Hyderabad: Hydraa Clears Encroachments at Chintal Basti to Facilitate Nala Widening

The Hyderabad Drainage Response Agency (Hydraa) continued its nala widening operations on Wednesday by clearing encroachments in Chintal Basti. As part of the ongoing efforts to address urban flooding, officials removed unauthorized structures that were obstructing the natural flow of water.

7-Meter Encroachment Removed at Banjara Hills Road No. 12

Hydraa teams identified significant encroachments near the culvert at Banjara Hills Road No. 12, on the Chintal Basti side. Out of a total 15-meter-wide culvert, nearly 7 meters had been encroached upon. The agency acted swiftly to remove these obstructions, which included a sand depot, a small cement shop, and a makeshift shed with asbestos roofing.

Full-Scale Widening of Culvert Near Pension Office Underway

Hydraa has also undertaken full-scale expansion of the culvert located near the pension office. The move is part of a broader effort to ensure uninterrupted water flow through the city’s historic drainage routes, particularly ahead of the monsoon season.

Focus on Historic Bulkapur Nala Flowing Towards Hussain Sagar

The targeted action is aimed at ensuring the smooth flow of the historic Bulkapur Nala, which originates from the Bulkapur Lake in Shankarpally and passes through Nagulapalli, Puppalaguda, Manikonda, Darga, Mehdipatnam, Banjara Hills Road No. 12, Chintal Basti, and Tummalabasti before joining Hussain Sagar. Hydraa’s work is expected to significantly improve flood resilience along this vital urban drainage corridor.