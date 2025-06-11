Hydraa Deploys 130 Emergency Teams for Monsoon: GHMC to Handle Silt Removal

As the monsoon season sets in, Hyderabad’s urban flood management unit Hydraa has launched an extensive preparedness drive to prevent waterlogging and urban flooding across the city. A total of 130 Monsoon Emergency Teams is being mobilized to respond swiftly to any rain-related issues. Each team will consist of 12 members, strategically stationed to address water stagnation and flood-prone areas.

51 DRF Teams Join the Effort

To further bolster the initiative, 51 Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams—operated by Hydraa—will work in tandem with the monsoon squads. Each DRF team includes 15 trained personnel, and together with the emergency teams, they will ensure seamless coordination and quick intervention during heavy rains. Hydraa officials will direct both groups to priority locations, especially where traffic disruptions or residential waterlogging are reported.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Classic Garden Function Hall Seized by Gudimalkapur Police Over Repeated Violations

Focus on Preventing Urban Flooding

These joint teams are tasked with identifying stagnant water zones and promptly addressing them to avoid flood risks. Hydraa’s primary objective is to eliminate obstacles to vehicular movement and ensure that floodwater does not accumulate in residential areas. Their proactive field operations are aimed at minimizing the monsoon’s impact on daily life.

GHMC to Handle Silt and Waste Clearance

While Hydraa will supervise monsoon-related emergency responses, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will continue to manage silt removal and garbage clearance from city drains and stormwater channels. This division of responsibilities was confirmed during a high-level meeting chaired by the Municipal Administration Secretary on Wednesday.

Hydraa will provide necessary assistance wherever GHMC seeks support, ensuring an integrated approach to monsoon preparedness. However, desilting activities will remain exclusively under GHMC’s jurisdiction, according to the latest directives.

Coordinated Strategy for a Safer Monsoon

This collaborative plan between Hydraa and GHMC is designed to reduce urban flooding risks and provide timely relief during heavy rainfall. Authorities urge citizens to cooperate with field teams and report any emergency through the designated helplines.