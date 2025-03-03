Hyderabad Married Woman Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances, Family Alleges Murder

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a married woman, Singam Shireesh, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Malakpet, Hyderabad.

The incident has raised serious concerns as her family suspect’s foul play.

Details of the Incident

Singam Shireesh, a resident of Jamuna Towers in Malakpet, was reported to have passed away due to a heart attack, according to her husband, Vinay Kumar. However, things took a dramatic turn when her in-laws and family members arrived at the hospital only to find that her body was being transported in an ambulance to her native village, near Sreesailam, before they could reach the hospital.

Upon further investigation, the police discovered crucial evidence from a CCTV footage, which showed the deceased’s body being transported in an ambulance. Upon recognizing the body, the authorities intervened and seized it, raising suspicion about the cause of death.

Family Alleges Foul Play

Upon examining the body, it was found that the deceased had injuries on her body, which led the family members to believe that she may have been beaten before her death. They claimed that the injuries were inconsistent with a natural death caused by a heart attack. The family suspects that she may have been murdered and that her husband tried to pass off the incident as a heart attack.

The family filed a formal complaint with the Malakpet Police, demanding a thorough investigation. They expressed their concern that her death was not a result of a medical condition but rather a case of physical assault that ultimately led to her untimely demise.

Police Investigation Underway

Following the complaint, the police have launched a full investigation into the matter. Forensic experts are working to determine the exact cause of death, and the police are questioning the husband and other family members in connection with the case. Authorities are also looking into the sequence of events leading up to the woman’s death, including whether there was any history of domestic violence.