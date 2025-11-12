Hyderabad Under Tight Security; Multiple Teams Conduct Raids After Terror Suspects Held in Gujarat

Hyderabad: Following the bomb blasts near the Red Fort in New Delhi, the Hyderabad Police have declared a high alert across the city and launched comprehensive security checks at key locations.

Teams from various police departments, including bomb disposal and dog squads, have been deployed to conduct searches at bus stands, railway stations, shopping malls, and other crowded areas to ensure public safety. Police officials are also urging citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or unattended items immediately.

Sources said additional personnel have been stationed at high-traffic zones and sensitive areas across the city to monitor movements and prevent any untoward incidents. The police have emphasized that maintaining public cooperation and awareness is crucial during this heightened state of alert.

Security agencies remain particularly cautious as Hyderabad has, in the past, surfaced in several national-level investigations linked to terror activities. Although incidents of large-scale violence have reduced in recent years, concerns persist as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and police units from other states continue to trace terror links to individuals from the city.

In a recent development, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested three individuals with alleged terror connections, one of whom has been identified as Dr. Ahmed Mohiuddin Sayyed, a resident of Rajendranagar in Hyderabad.

Authorities in Hyderabad are now coordinating with central intelligence agencies to assess any possible local connections and prevent further threats. Police officials reiterated that stringent security measures will continue until the situation stabilizes.