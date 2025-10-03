Hyderabad Needs Defence Land for Public Use: Ponnam Writes to Rajnath Singh

Hyderabad: Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar, who oversees the Hyderabad district, has urged the Union government to reallocate certain defense lands in Hyderabad for essential public uses.

He emphasised that this forward-thinking initiative would significantly contribute to meeting important infrastructure requirements and enhancing civic facilities for the people in Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

In a letter addressed to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is in Hyderabad on Friday for multiple events, Ponnam Prabhakar pointed out that around Rs. 1,000 crore is still owed to the Telangana government from the cantonment under the user charges component.

Also Read: MEIL Kicks Off Construction of 2,000-Bed Osmania General Hospital Complex in Hyderabad

“Timely clearance of these dues will significantly support the State’s efforts in maintaining and upgrading public infrastructure and service delivery in areas that overlap with defence jurisdictions,” he said.

Ponnam Prabhakar thanked the Centre for agreeing to part with certain defence lands for public use and also requested that the process of handing over these lands be expedited.

“These parcels are critical for implementing ongoing infrastructure and mobility projects that are of high importance to the city’s development and public convenience,” he said.

The Minister also brought the matter to the notice of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that the elections to the Secunderabad Cantonment Board have not been held for the past few years.

“In the interest of democratic governance and local representation, the necessary steps should be taken to conduct these elections at the earliest,” Ponnam Prabhakar said.

He has expressed confidence that the Ministry of Defence will give due consideration to these issues, which are vital for the smooth governance and development of the Hyderabad district and its people.