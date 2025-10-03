MEIL Kicks Off Construction of 2,000-Bed Osmania General Hospital Complex in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has commenced the construction of new buildings for Osmania General Hospital at the Goshamahal police stadium in Hyderabad.

On the occasion of Dussehra, K. Govardhan Reddy, president of projects at MEIL, performed religious pujas and formally began the work. Earlier, on January 31 this year, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had laid the foundation stone for the project. The works officially commenced on Friday, marking a special occasion.

The project will be completed in 30 months. Spread across 26 acres with a built-up area of 32 lakh sq. ft., the new hospital will house a 2,000-bed capacity. The facilities will include a hospital block (22.96 lakh sq. ft.), academic block, male and female hostel blocks, a dharamshala, mortuary, a utility building, and a security building. A two-level basement parking area will accommodate 1,500 cars.

The hospital complex will feature 29 major and 12 minor operating theatres, a helipad, and advanced facilities including robotic surgery theatres, transplant units, sewage treatment, and biomedical waste management plants. Colleges for nursing, dental, and physiotherapy are also part of the master plan. Designed with rooftop terrace gardens and cross-ventilation technologies, the hospital ensures continuous airflow and patient comfort.

Speaking on the occasion, K. Govardhan Reddy, president of projects at MEIL, assured that the project would be completed within the stipulated timeframe and emphasised that the new facilities would be on par with leading private hospitals, equipped with advanced technology and modern infrastructure.