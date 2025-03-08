Hyderabad: Newlywed Woman Dies by Suicide One Month After Marriage

In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old newlywed woman died by suicide in Hyderabad’s Balanagar area.

The deceased, identified as Vijayagowri, was found hanging in her residence, sending shockwaves through the locality.

Family Suspects Forced Marriage as the Reason

According to family members, Vijayagowri was a third-year B.Tech student and was allegedly forced into a marriage against her will. They suspect that the distress caused by this unwilling marriage may have led her to take this extreme step.

Police Investigation Underway

Upon receiving information, the police registered a case and initiated an investigation. Authorities are recording statements from family members and examining all possible angles to determine the exact cause of her suicide.

Key Highlights:

Rising Concerns on Mental Health and Forced Marriages

This tragic incident raises serious concerns about mental health issues, forced marriages, and the societal pressures young women face. Authorities urge families to be more supportive and provide necessary emotional and mental health assistance to individuals in distress.