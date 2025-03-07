Hyderabad Shock: Drunken Women Crash Car into Biker, Create Chaos

Hyderabad: A shocking incident unfolded near KPHB Metro Station in Hyderabad when a car driven by inebriated women crashed into a two-wheeler, causing panic among commuters.

Car Rams Into Biker, Women Threaten Victim

The accident occurred when the women, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, rammed their car into a biker, knocking him down. Instead of apologizing or assisting the injured rider, the accused reportedly threatened and intimidated him.

Biker Seeks Police Help, Traffic Cops Intervene

Fearing further trouble, the victim approached traffic police officials stationed nearby and reported the incident. Responding swiftly, the police arrived at the scene and conducted a Drunk and Drive test on the accused.

Shocking Breathalyzer Results, Police File Case

According to officials, the breathalyzer test recorded an alcohol level of 212 points, far exceeding the permissible limit. The traffic police immediately booked a case against the women and launched an investigation into the matter.

Strict Action Expected Against Drunk Driving

With an increasing number of drunk driving cases in Hyderabad, authorities have reiterated their commitment to cracking down on reckless drivers. Strict legal action is likely to be taken against the offenders to ensure road safety.

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers of driving under the influence and the need for stringent enforcement of traffic rules.