Hyderabad North Zone Police Hold Review Meet; DCP Stresses Accountability and Public Trust

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police, North Zone, held a comprehensive review meeting at Imperial Gardens on Monday, chaired by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North Zone. The session saw the participation of around 750 police personnel, including the Additional DCP, ACPs from Gopalapuram, Begumpet, and Trimulgherry divisions, along with Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, Assistant Sub-Inspectors, Head Constables, Police Constables, and Home Guards.

During the meeting, the DCP emphasized the directives and policing vision laid down by Telangana DGP B. Shivadhar Reddy, IPS, and Hyderabad City Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, IPS, highlighting the importance of maintaining public trust through transparent, responsive, and effective policing.

Officers were instructed to respond promptly to citizen complaints, ensure peace during upcoming festivals and mass gatherings, and strengthen night patrolling and crime prevention efforts. The DCP placed special focus on women’s safety, traffic management, and anti-drug operations across all police divisions.

Reiterating the guidance from the Dishanirdesham meeting held on November 5, the DCP reminded officers of the Commissioner’s zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, negligence, and dereliction of duty, warning that any such misconduct would invite strict disciplinary action.

The session also encouraged officers to enhance community policing initiatives by conducting outreach meetings with residents, youth, and business groups, while building cooperative ties with citizen volunteers to ensure a participatory approach to policing.

Additionally, discussions were held on staff welfare, stress management, and physical fitness, with the DCP urging personnel to maintain high standards of discipline, integrity, and professionalism.

In his concluding remarks, the DCP commended the North Zone police for their continued commitment to maintaining peace and security in Hyderabad and urged them to carry forward their duties with dedication, empathy, and efficiency, upholding the honour of the Hyderabad City Police.