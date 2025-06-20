Hyderabad Parents Raise Alarm After Drunk School Bus Drivers Caught in Surprise Checks

Hyderabad: A wave of concern has swept across Hyderabad’s parent community after several school bus drivers were caught driving under the influence of alcohol during surprise checks conducted by the Traffic Police and Road Transport Authority (RTA) this week. The authorities seized the drivers’ licences and filed drunk-driving cases in court, sparking outrage among parents and demands for accountability from school managements.

“Schools Must Be Held Accountable,” Say Concerned Parents

D. Rama Koteshwar Rao, a representative of a school-parents association, voiced strong concerns, stating that families are paying a premium for school-operated transport in the belief that their children’s safety and security are being prioritized.

Also Read: RTC Fare Hike in Tandur, Vikarabad, and Parigi Depots Sparks Passenger Concerns

“Parents are placing their trust in schools to ensure their children’s safety, but the management is failing to monitor the most critical aspect — who is driving the vehicle,” Rao said.

RTA Conducts Inspections, Issues Notices to Schools

Since May 2025, the RTA has been conducting special checks on school-owned vehicles, verifying their road-worthiness certificates and safety compliance. When drivers test positive for alcohol, the RTA issues a notice to the school and informs the District Education Officer (DEO).

These inspections are part of a broader effort to clamp down on safety violations in student transport services.

Schools Directed to Use Breath-Analysers, Monitor Autos

Hyderabad DEO R. Rohini told Deccan Chronicle that her department oversees nearly 2,700 schools, and has directed every institution to:

Purchase and use breath-analysers for all school bus drivers

for all school bus drivers Conduct alcohol checks at the start and end of each shift

at the of each shift Monitor private autorickshaws used by students and report violations such as overloading

Awareness Programs and Health Screenings for Drivers

Officials have also launched awareness drives for school managements and conducted interactive sessions with school bus drivers. These include health screenings and educational sessions to raise awareness about the legal and safety risks of drunk driving.