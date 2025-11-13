Hyderabad Police Bust Fake Currency Network; Eight Arrested with ₹4.75 Lakh in Counterfeit Notes

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown, the Mehdipatnam Police, along with the Commissioner’s Task Force South-West Zone team, busted a counterfeit currency manufacturing network and arrested eight members involved in the racket. The joint operation was carried out near Eidgah Grounds and First Lancer, where officials detained the suspects and seized ₹4.75 lakh worth of fake ₹500 notes. Police also recovered four two-wheelers, a car, and nine mobile phones from their possession.

Investigations revealed that the prime accused, Kasturi Ramesh Babu, had been producing fake currency in Tandur with the help of a scanner, laptop, and Photoshop software, working alongside his sister. The gang was circulating counterfeit notes in the market at a ratio of 1:4 compared to genuine currency, police said.

Ramesh reportedly used Instagram to reach potential customers and sell the fake notes. Through him, individuals identified as Waheed, Taha, Sohail, Fahad, Imran, Omar, and Altamash circulated the counterfeit currency further using a chain system.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of South-West Zone DCP G. Chandramohan, with Additional DCP Iqbal Siddiqui, ACP B. Kishan Kumar, Inspectors G. Santosh Kumar, Mallesham (CI), N. Rambabu, and SI Preeti Reddy leading the team. All eight accused were arrested on the morning of November 12 and produced before the court.