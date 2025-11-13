CS Orders Full-Scale Preparations for Vice-President and President’s Hyderabad Visits

Hyderabad: In view of the upcoming visits of the Vice-President on November 16 and the President on November 21, Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao has directed senior officials to ensure comprehensive arrangements across all concerned departments. The Chief Secretary reviewed the preparedness at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat on Wednesday, emphasizing that each department must appoint a nodal officer and complete all required protocols without delay. He stressed the need for close coordination among departments to ensure that every arrangement meets the prescribed norms.

According to officials, Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan will arrive at Begumpet Airport on the afternoon of November 16 and later attend an event at Ramoji Film City. He is scheduled to depart for New Delhi from Shamshabad Airport at 8 p.m. the same night. The President will visit Hyderabad on November 21, arriving at Begumpet Airport in the afternoon and staying at Raj Bhavan. He will then participate as the chief guest at the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsavam being held at Rashtrapati Nilayam.

The Chief Secretary instructed officials to personally oversee all arrangements, particularly with regard to security, given the significance of both visits. He cautioned departments to avoid any lapses and to monitor preparations continuously.

The review meeting was attended by DGP Shivadhaar Reddy, Energy Department Principal Secretary Naveen Mittal, Political Secretary Raghunandan Rao, Additional DGPs Vijay Kumar and Mahesh Bhagwat, GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan, Fire Services DG Vikram Singh Man, Special Commissioner of Information & Public Relations Ch. Priyanka, district collectors of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal, Protocol Director Shivalingaiah, representatives from Ramoji Film City, and several other officials.