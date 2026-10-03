Hyderabad Police Launch Major Drive Against Overstaying Foreigners

Hyderabad : Hyderabad police have identified 49 foreign nationals for overstaying in India or violating visa rules, with some also allegedly involved in unlawful activities, including drug-related offences, counterfeit currency cases and prostitution, police said.

A special search operation was launched on August 31 by the Hyderabad City Police’s Special Branch, along with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office and local police teams, to identify foreigners whose visas had expired and check their documents.

Of the 49 identified, 12 have already been sent back to their respective countries. The process of sending the remaining persons back is under way, police said.

During the checks, police recovered 250 grams of ganja from one foreign national. In another case, a foreign national was found with Alprazolam tablets mixed in cough syrup, which police said was being used for its intoxicating effects.

Three South Sudanese nationals who had entered India on student visas and allegedly stayed beyond their permitted period also tested positive for cannabis during drug tests in Rajendra Nagar, police said. Their alleged overstays dated back to 2018, 2023 and 2025.

Police also found some foreign nationals allegedly involved in counterfeit currency-related activities and cheating.

In another finding, some people who had entered India on student visas allegedly continued working as translators for foreign patients in hospitals after their visas expired. Police said they collected service charges and, in some cases, received commissions of about 15% of hospital bills.

A Kenyan woman who entered India on a tourist visa was also found allegedly involved in prostitution, police said.

Tolichowki accounted for the highest number of cases, with 30 foreign nationals, followed by Langar House and Mehdipatnam with six each.

Police advised landlords, hotels and other accommodation providers to check the passports and visas of foreign guests and report required details to the authorities.