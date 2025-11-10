Hyderabad Police Nabs Notorious Gang Behind 12 Thefts Across Hyderabad, Rachakonda

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force, South-East Zone, in coordination with IS Sadan Police, arrested a gang of interstate property offenders involved in multiple temple burglaries, shutter liftings, and vehicle thefts across Hyderabad City and Rachakonda Commissionerates. The police also apprehended one juvenile in connection with the crimes.

The arrests, made on November 9, led to the detection of 12 cases, including four temple thefts, six shutter liftings, and two motorcycle thefts. Officials recovered ₹17,104 in cash, two stolen motorcycles, and several tools used in the crimes, with the total recovery valued at approximately ₹4 lakh.

The Accused

The arrested individuals were identified as Juvvala Tharun Kumar Raju (21), Dagarapu Ellyaajaru (22), Maruboyina Mavullu (19), Gandreddy Lokesh (19), and Konala Rajji (18) — all natives of Bhimavaram, West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh. The gang also included one juvenile.

According to the police, four of the accused — Tharun Kumar, Ellyaajaru, Mavullu, and Lokesh — were habitual offenders with multiple cases registered against them in Bhimavaram Town Police Station. The fifth accused, Rajji, and the juvenile were responsible for disposing of the stolen property and encouraging others to continue the thefts.

Modus Operandi

After being released on bail in October 2025, main accused Tharun Kumar regrouped the gang and suggested shifting their operations from Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad to avoid police detection. On their way to the city, the gang stole a Bajaj Pulsar NS-200 motorcycle from the Nandigama Police Station limits and later took shelter at Kammaguda, Nadargul.

Between November 4 and 6, the group committed a string of burglaries — including theft at Sri Prasannanjaneya Swamy Temple (LB Nagar) — and other break-ins under IS Sadan, Saidabad, Begum Bazar, Sultan Bazar, and Saroor Nagar police limits. After the crimes, they briefly returned to Bhimavaram before revisiting Hyderabad on November 7 to continue their illegal activities.

Acting on specific intelligence, police teams intercepted the gang during vehicle checks near Four Temples, Champapet, on November 9. Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crimes, and stolen cash, two-wheelers, and burglary tools were seized from their possession.

Police Operation

The arrests were made under the supervision of Additional DCP Ande Srinivasa Rao (Commissioner’s Task Force, Hyderabad) and Additional DCP K. Srikanth (South-East Zone), with the assistance of ACP Sukdev Singh, Inspectors S. Saidababu and G. Nagaraju, and other task force personnel.

The accused have been remanded to judicial custody, while the juvenile has been handed over to child authorities.